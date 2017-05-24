Waterford police make arrest following dog foundation jar theft

Joseph Tonelli was arrested, in part, for stealing a donations jar meant for a dog foundation. (Waterford police)

Police in Waterford said they caught the man believed to have snatched a donation collection jar from a gas station in town.

Joseph Tonelli, 34, was actually arrested on Wednesday on warrants for failing to appear in court.

Saturday, surveillance cameras captured Tonelli stealing a collection jar for the Friday's Rescue Foundation, which helps dogs.

Tonelli will be brought to court on Wednesday morning for the warrants as well as a new charge of sixth-degree larceny for the donation jar theft, police said.

In a Facebook post, Waterford police thanked the community for what it called "numerous reports" regarding the suspect.

