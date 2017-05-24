'Onstar' call leads to state troopers delivering baby on Route 2

State troopers helped deliver a baby along Route 2 in Lebanon on Tuesday night.

An "Onstar" notification alerted state police that a woman was in labor in the area of Route 2 eastbound near exit 22.

The woman had pulled into a commuter lot off of the exit around 7:30 p.m.

While on-duty troopers were responding, they said an off-duty trooper heard the dispatch call and found the woman.

The trooper was able to give the woman first aid and helped with the birth until other troopers arrived.

The woman was eventually transported to Backus Hospital.

No other details were released.

