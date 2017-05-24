DOT worker struck on Route 15 in North Haven

A DOT worker was struck on Route 15 south in North Haven. (State police photo)

Emergency crews have responded to a report of a Department of Transportation worker who was struck by a vehicle on Route 15 in North Haven.

It happened Wednesday on the southbound side between exits 63 and 64, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

The highway was briefly closed at exit 63.

However, the left lane reopened a short time.

Fire officials urged drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Injuries have been reported. Eyewitness News was told by troopers that they were non-life-threatening.

The cause remains under investigation.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 sb x63 N Haven right lane closed following DOT worker struck by vehicle. Non life-threatening Injuries. #MoveOverCT pic.twitter.com/ouZDvDuber — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2017

To see photos from the crash scene on your mobile device, click here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.