Police identify DOT worker who struck on Route 15 in North Haven

Connecticut State Police have identified a Department of Transportation worker injured after being hit by a car on Route 15 in North Haven on Wednesday morning.

East Haven resident Jeffery P. Spencer is recovering after being struck on the southbound side between exits 63 and 64 around 9:30 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said the right lane was closed at the time of the incident as Spencer was setting up for a construction zone. Spencer was outside of his truck in the process of placing a "wheel chock" against the left rear tires when police said he was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200.

Police said the 2015 Chrysler 200 continued southbound and hit 100 feet of wire rope guide-railing along right shoulder area.

Spencer was thrown to the ground from the impact of the crash and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with "serious injuries."

Police said the driver of the 2015 Chrysler 200 is cooperating and there was no word on charges. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Following the incident, DOT and state police are reminding drivers to move over when approaching work zones.

In advance of the holiday weekend and the busy travel and summer construction season, they're reminding motorists to slow down and to move over, in order to avoid potential accidents like this one.

"This is an unfortunate yet timely reminder of CT's move over law which requires vehicles slow their speed and move over for fire, police, EMS, highway maintenance and wrecker operators on the roadway,” said Col. Alaric Fox, of CT state police.

The highway was briefly closed for crash at exit 63. The highway has since reopened.

To see photos from the crash scene on your mobile device, click here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.