Army crew chief flies 7,000 miles to propose at SCSU student at graduation

A Blackhawk helicopter crew chief made a 7,000 mile trip to New Haven to be there for his girlfriend's Southern Connecticut State University Commencement.

Though, as SCSU put it, Crew Chief Harley Pretty of the U.S. Army had much bigger plans.

Despite being on active duty in Egypt, he sought to propose to girlfriend Deanna Bradley at SCSU's commencement last week.

Not only did she graduate with a degree in social work on Friday, she was asked the question.

Though, she had no idea it was going to happen.

The video was posted to SCSU's Facebook page and has since gone viral.

Spoiler alert, she said yes.

Check out the video here.

