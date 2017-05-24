5.24.17 Baked Rigatoni and Sausage w/ Asiago Cheese

Baked Rigatoni and Sausage w/ Asiago Cheese
From Lou Castanho and Sean De La Rosa from Pasta Vita at Mohegan Sun
|
INGREDIENTS
|
AMOUNT
|
UNIT
|
Rigatoni (DeCecco #24)
|
1
|
lb.
|
Link Sausage
|
1 1/2
|
lb.
|
Vodka Sauce
|
1
|
qt.
|
Asiago Cheese (diced small)
|
6
|
oz.
|
Parmesan Cheese (grated)
|
1
|
oz
|
Red Pepper (sliced diagonally)
|
1
|
each
|
Yellow Pepper (sliced diagonally)
|
1
|
each
|
Basil, fresh (chiffonade sliced thin)
|
3/4
|
oz
|
Parsley, fresh
|
2
|
tblsp
|
Black Pepper
|
pinch
|
Seasoned Salt
|
1
|
tsp
|
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (for peppers)
|
2
|
oz
|
Extra Virgin Olive Oil (to cook sausage)
|
2
|
oz
|
Vodka
|
1 1/2
|
oz
|
to flame
|
Garlic (for peppers)
|
2
|
cloves
|
chopped
|
Kosher Salt (for pasta water)
|
2
|
oz
|
Parmesan Cheese (grated) garnish
|
1
|
oz
|
(or more if desired)
|
METHOD:
|
Remove the casings from the sausage links. Separate each link into small bite size pieces
|
and spread onto a small sheet pan. Drizzle 2 oz. of olive oil over sausage;
|
Bake sausage in oven with temperature set at 350 F for 10 minutes.
|
Turn and roast 10-15 minutes longer.
|
In a separate large pan, add olive oil; add peppers, seasoned salt & black pepper.
|
Sauté peppers & seasoning over medium/high flame until slightly softened.
|
The peppers can get a little color, but not too much. Add garlic.
|
Deglaze with Vodka and flame. Now add vodka sauce & reduce heat to low;
|
now add the cooked sausage with the pan juices; then add the cooked pasta.
|
Turn off the flame and toss in the diced Asiago cheese and fresh basil.
|
Add a bit of the pasta water, mix. Adjust seasoning.
|
Transfer to a baking dish. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.
|
Bake in preheated 350 oven for approximately 20 minutes.
|
Remove from oven and garnish with more Parmesan cheese & fresh Parsley. Serve.
|
For Home Preparation; Cook 1 lb. of pasta according to instructions. Cook the pasta in boiling, salted water.
|
Note: Reserve some of the pasta cooking water.
|
Note: The ideal time to cook the Pasta is when the Sauce is put together.