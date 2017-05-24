5.24.17 Baked Rigatoni and Sausage w/ Asiago Cheese - WFSB 3 Connecticut

5.24.17 Baked Rigatoni and Sausage w/ Asiago Cheese

Baked Rigatoni and Sausage w/ Asiago Cheese

From  Lou Castanho and Sean De La Rosa from Pasta Vita at Mohegan Sun

INGREDIENTS

AMOUNT

UNIT

Rigatoni (DeCecco #24)

1

lb.

Link Sausage

1 1/2

lb.

Vodka Sauce

1

qt.

Asiago Cheese (diced small)

6

oz.

Parmesan Cheese (grated)

1

oz

Red Pepper (sliced diagonally)

1

each

Yellow Pepper (sliced diagonally)

1

each

Basil, fresh (chiffonade sliced thin)

 3/4

oz

Parsley, fresh

2

tblsp

Black Pepper

pinch

Seasoned Salt

1

tsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (for peppers)

2

oz

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (to cook sausage)

2

oz

Vodka

1 1/2

oz

to flame

Garlic (for peppers)

2

cloves

chopped

Kosher Salt (for pasta water)

2

oz

Parmesan Cheese (grated)  garnish

1

oz

(or more if desired)

METHOD:

Remove the casings from the sausage links. Separate each link into small bite size pieces

and spread onto a small sheet pan. Drizzle 2 oz. of olive oil over sausage; 

Bake sausage in oven with temperature set at 350 F for 10 minutes.

Turn and roast 10-15 minutes longer.

In a separate large pan, add olive oil; add peppers, seasoned salt  & black pepper.

Sauté peppers & seasoning over medium/high flame until slightly softened.

The peppers can get a little color, but not too much. Add garlic.

Deglaze with Vodka and flame. Now add vodka sauce &  reduce heat to low;

now add the cooked sausage with the pan juices; then add the cooked pasta.

Turn off the flame and toss in the diced Asiago cheese and fresh basil.

Add a bit of the pasta water, mix. Adjust seasoning.

Transfer to a baking dish. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Bake in preheated 350 oven for approximately 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and garnish with more Parmesan cheese & fresh Parsley. Serve.

For Home Preparation; Cook 1 lb. of pasta according to instructions. Cook the pasta in boiling, salted water.

Note: Reserve some of the pasta cooking water.

Note: The ideal time to cook the Pasta is when the Sauce is put together.