8-year-old with Lamb-Schaffer Syndrome gets to go to camp

With the school year quickly coming to a close, most kids are looking forward to summer camp, and 8-year-old Gabriella is no different.

Gabby is battling a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder called “Lamb-Schaffer Syndrome.” Her mother Jamie, who is a hard-working single mom, is her biggest advocate throughout occupational, physical, and speech therapy.

Unfortunately, there is no support groups or organizations connected to this condition.

Together they have found the New Britain-Berlin YMCA to be a saving grace. Calling it “fun therapy,” Gabby has found a kind of support group among YMCA’s Thundermoon counselors.

"She gets to enjoy and she's at the same level with her peers when she's just out there playing with them," Jamie said.

On Wednesday, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad helped out this family.

At Jamie’s workplace, with Thundermoon Counselors, Jamie was presented with a backpack. Inside was an envelope that read, “Congratulations! The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is sending Gabriella to YMCA Camp Thundermoon this summer!”

“Not having to figure out where the weekly camp is coming from will really take a lot off my plate for the summer, so this is great!” Jamie said.

Jamie also offered advice to other parents who may be dealing with an unexpected diagnosis, to remember your child is never defined by it.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.