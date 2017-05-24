I-395 southbound in Killingly closed after 'serious' crash

A "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported on Interstate 395 in Killingly on Wednesday afternoon. (@QVEC911)

The southbound side of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near exit 43 around 12:30 p.m.

State police said serious injuries were reported in the crash, but could not comment further.

The crash remains under investigation.

