Power restored after crash on West Street in Vernon

A street in Vernon was closed due to a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

West Street was closed between West Main and Union streets after a crash around 12:30 p.m., police said. The crash involved a power line, police added.

Eversource crews were called to the crash scene. There were 260 Eversource customers without power at one point, according to the company's website. Power has since restored around 1:15 p.m.

Frontier was taking care of the repairs to the pole.

West Street was expected to be closed for "some time." To check traffic in that area, click here.

