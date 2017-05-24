Tribal casino bill faces challenges despite Senate passage

The state senate passed a step towards expanding gaming in Connecticut after it voted in favor of a third casino.

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

While the Connecticut state Senate has passed legislation allowing a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor, it's questionable whether the bill can clear the House of Representatives.

Rep. Joe Verrengia, the Democratic House chairman of the legislature's Public Safety Committee, has his doubts.

The West Hartford lawmaker contends the legislation exposes the state to years of litigation and potentially puts Connecticut's current casino revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes at risk, despite assurances to the contrary.

Verrengia says the politics surrounding the casino issue in the House is "all over the place." Some lawmakers want to create a competitive process for a state casino license while others oppose expanded gambling in general.

The Senate passed the tribal casino bill 24-12 Wednesday morning.

