CT State Police monitoring England attacks

Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.

Connecticut State Police said they are working with local departments and monitoring the attacks in England earlier this week.

There was an explosion at the Manchester Concert Venue during the Ariana Grande concert, which sent teenagers and children running for their lives. Police said 22 people including an 8-year-old child were dead and 59 were injured including many teenagers.

Father and brother of Manchester bomber were arrested in the Libyan capital Tripoli by counter-terrorism force spokesman. Five people were arrested as authorities investigate "a network" of people allegedly behind the city's concert bombing.

Connecticut State Police said there are "there are no known or suspected threats to the State of Connecticut," following the England attacks.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center, which is comprised of representatives from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, is continuing to monitor the situation with assistance from members of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"The Connecticut State Police along with our law enforcement and emergency management partners will remain vigilant. As always, we can’t do our jobs alone - we need your help. We urge all members of the public to remain alert and immediately contact police if you observe anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place for your surroundings. Don’t be apprehensive about reporting; it’s better to be safe," Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Local police departments said they are taking a closer look at what they're doing and how to improve safety procedures.

People were told to call 911 about all "urgent matters." For any "non-urgent matters," people are advised to call their local police department or the tip line at 1-866-HLS-TIPS (1-866-457-8477).

People can fill out a suspicious activity report by clicking here.

