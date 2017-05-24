Party Bike expands beyond New Haven

A business that allows customers to see Connecticut cities in a different way is expanding.

Elm City Party Bike launched in New Haven back in April and now it's branching out into Milford for the summer.

Colin Caplan is the driver who launched the business with a partner.

He said the bike itself is the first of its kind in the northeast.

"And we figured New Haven would be the best place to do it because it’s our hometown and basically, the coolest city in Connecticut," Caplan said.

The seats seat anywhere from eight to 15 people. While they pedal away, they can sightsee, restaurant and bar hop, and learn a little more about the city.

Now, the service has expanded to Milford.

"I just moved here and it would be an interesting way to see the city, and I think it would be great because I haven't really seen a lot of the area," said Ed Doherty of New Haven.

Eyewitness News ushered people to come on board on Wednesday morning. Doherty and others drove around with the crew.

"I was in Nashville a few weeks ago and one went right by me! They didn't pick me up!" said Margie Van Waardenburg from Seattle.

In New Haven, tours run daily.

Caplan said they're already booked for a mouth out.

Starting on Thursday, there will be nine dates offered to ride the bike for free in Milford, which will be paid for by the city.

"I think it's going to be a neat addition in our downtown scene, and really the different areas that we're scheduling it for in the summer," said Milford Mayor Ben Blake.

Blake said it was a natural fit to offer the amenity to the community. He also called Milford one of the most bikeable and walkable cities.

"The hope is that in another year, we can expand our operations in a year to have it as a full-time operation for our town," Blake said.

The party bike leaves the "bat cave" on Wednesday night in New Haven and will be brought to Milford for an official launch on Thursday.

