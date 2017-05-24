Bullet casing located on school bus in Marlborough

A shell casing was found on a bus at a school in Marlborough on Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to Marlborough Elementary School, which is located on School Drive, after a spent bullet casing was located around 9 a.m. Police said the training round was found tucked into a bus seat.

State police cleared the school and the bus. No other items were located at the school and the bus.

The incident is under investigation.

