PD: Man stabbed outside New Britain club

A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after being stabbed several times while outside of a club.

The stabbing happened at Club Lido, on Arch Street in New Britain.

Police said a disturbance happened inside of the club, and eventually spilled out onto the street.

Officers found the 24-year-old man with several stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3147.

