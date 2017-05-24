Putnam man facing drug charges following traffic stop

A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
Part of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed for a few hours after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Part of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed for a few hours after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.More >
The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >
The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >
Parts for a car seat made by a popular brand have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >
Parts for a car seat made by a popular brand have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >
A local school bus driver is off the job after he was featured on Prey on Predators, a website that exposes potential child predators.More >
A local school bus driver is off the job after he was featured on Prey on Predators, a website that exposes potential child predators.More >
A Department of Transportation worker is recovering after being hit by a car on Route 15 in North Haven on Wednesday morning.More >
A Department of Transportation worker is recovering after being hit by a car on Route 15 in North Haven on Wednesday morning.More >
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >
While today, for the most part, will be dry, more rain is in the forecast for tomorrow.More >
While today, for the most part, will be dry, more rain is in the forecast for tomorrow.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >