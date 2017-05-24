Putnam man facing drug charges following traffic stop

A Putnam man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of drugs.

Police conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on Providence Street for a headlight violation.

During the stop, police said there was probable cause for a search of the car.

They found marijuana, crack/cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Holmes, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of a hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating with a suspended license.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 7.

