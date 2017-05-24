Several rounds of rain over the coming days!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Today started out wet in parts of the state, especially to the south and east of Hartford. The rain was associated with an ocean storm that just brushed Connecticut. The heaviest rain remained offshore. The sun broke through the clouds this afternoon and temperatures reached the upper 60s to low and middle 70s, which is very close to normal. The normal, or average, high for May 24th is 74 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

This evening will be nice and comfortable with temperatures falling back through the 60s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but you don’t have to worry about any rain. Overnight, the clouds will thicken and light rain could develop in parts of the state just before dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

RAINY & COOL THURSDAY…

A digging jet stream will carve out a high amplitude trough over the Eastern United States tomorrow. At the surface, a storm will move up the coast. This will spread moisture northward into New England. That means a jacket and a raincoat will come in handy tomorrow since we’ll be dealing with periods of rain and drizzle. Plus, an east-northeasterly breeze will keep us very much on the cool side for late May. Highs will only range from 58-64.

Rain could become heavy at times tomorrow night. That’s when some fairly strong energy aloft will move into Southern New England. There is even a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Where the heaviest rain will fall remains to be seen. It is possible Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern Massachusetts will see the bulk of the rain. Low temperatures tomorrow night will range from 50-55.

FRIDAY…

The storm will evolve in a cut-off low aloft that will pass through New England on Friday. The steady rain will taper off to scattered showers and it is quite possible most of the afternoon will be dry. We may get a few peeks at the sun, but there will be plenty of clouds and that means we’re in for yet another cool day with highs in the 60s.

The storm will depart Friday night and high pressure will move in from the west. Therefore, any lingering clouds will clear away and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start to the summer season! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday is still looking good with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s away from the coast.

The rest of the holiday weekend won’t be as nice since showers are in the forecast. However, there will be lengthy spells of dry weather too. Here is what we expect for now. Most of Sunday will be dry, but the risk of showers will be on the rise in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a pleasant day outdoors with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland.

The outlook for Memorial Day is a little more uncertain. Some of our guidance models are bringing rain into the state in the morning, but other models suggest the wet weather will hold off until the afternoon. As you can see, there are timing issues. For now, we’ll go with the first scenario, keeping most of Monday morning dry with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures should range from 70-75.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

Tuesday is now looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday with a risk of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.

