Wet to end the week, but improvements for the Holiday weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rest of today will continue to be dreary, wet and cool… scattered showers and drizzle will persist through the evening commute. Tonight and toward daybreak Friday is when there could be heavier rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory that has been posted for Fairfield and New Haven Counties as the combination of high tide and an easterly wind could lead to minor flooding concerns for the typically prone areas along the shoreline, from 10pm to 1am. Tomorrow, the rain tapers off and we could see intervals of sunshine late in the day.

A CHANGE for the Holiday weekend, some GOOD news: not only Saturday, but it now appears that Sunday will likely be dry… Memorial Day still features the chance for some rain.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

RAINY & COOL TODAY…

A digging jet stream will carve out a high amplitude trough over the Eastern United States today. At the surface, a storm will move up the coast. This will spread moisture northward into New England. That means a jacket and a raincoat will come in handy today since we’ll be dealing with periods of rain and drizzle. Plus, an east-northeasterly breeze will keep us very much on the cool side for late May. Highs will only range from 58-64.

Rain could become heavy at times tonight. That’s when some fairly strong energy aloft will move into Southern New England. There is even a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Where the heaviest rain will fall remains to be seen. It is possible Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern Massachusetts will see the bulk of the rain. Low temperatures tonight will range from 50-55.

FRIDAY…

The storm will evolve into a cut-off low aloft that will pass through New England tomorrow. The steady rain will taper off to scattered showers and it is quite possible most of the afternoon will be dry. We may get a few peeks at the sun, but there will be plenty of clouds and that means we’re in for yet another cool day with highs in the 60s.

The storm will depart tomorrow night and high pressure will move in from the west. Therefore, any lingering clouds will clear away and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start to the summer season! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday is still looking good with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s away from the coast.

The rest of the Holiday weekend won’t be as nice since showers are in the forecast. However, there will be lengthy spells of dry weather too. Here is what we expect for now: most of Sunday will be dry, but the risk of showers will be on the rise in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a pleasant day outdoors with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland.

The outlook for Memorial Day is a little more uncertain. Some of our guidance models are bringing rain into the state in the morning, but other models suggest the wet weather will hold off until the afternoon. As you can see, there are timing issues. For now, we're going with the latter of these two scenarios keeping most of Monday morning dry with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures should range from 70-75.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

Tuesday is now looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday with a risk of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

