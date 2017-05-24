Troubled CT bar now offering BYOB

Neighbors said a local pizza bar has become a nuisance and now, residents are upset that the restaurant has become BYOB.

Slyce in Hamden had its liquor license pulled by the state and the bar had been recently closed. However, when it reopened, they were offering bring your own bottle service and the business is operating within the rules.

Even though the state wouldn't renew its liquor license, there is nothing prohibiting them from offering this new service and the town wants to see if it can change that.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News not long after Slyce Pizza Bar on Arch Street, lost its liquor license, it hasn't been open much.

"It’s messed up they took it,” Hamden resident, who only wanted to be identified as Jay said. “For me, it’s not their fault what goes on in a city, that happens every day."

Last month, the state did not renew Slyce's liquor license. The suspension came after the most recent incident, which was an assault and shooting near the bar last month.

Hamden's mayor and police chief argued, they had been called to numerous incidents over the years, including incidents in its parking lot and shootings.

There are two bullet holes in the siding of a house across the street.

At the time, Slyce's owner said he shouldn't be held responsible for what happens outside his bar.

"I can understand their thoughts as well as the people that are against them, but it’s not their fault, they ran a business,” Herb Whitmore, of Hamden, said. “When people drink they get a little crazy."

After the ruling, signs were popping up. They were advertising customers to bring their own bottles and a ten-dollar cover charge.

Now Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng is looking into whether the town can come up with an ordinance for BYOB establishments.

"I was shocked to learn that there is currently no state or health department regulations associated with BYOB and for obvious reasons a town would want to at minimum have a list of where they operate and have a safety sign-off from the appropriate municipal official,” Leng said. “This is an issue which demands serious attention for the benefit and safety of our residents."

But an attorney representing Slyce's owner told Eyewitness News, they'll wait to see what the town's next step is.

"Right now there is no question he can legally operate on a B.Y.O.B. basis. If that changes, we will react accordingly,” attorney representing Slyce's owner said.

"I think it will be better because there is no one over there drinking,” Whitmore said. “But at the same token, if it was policed properly, good security, I don't think you'd have the problem that they had."

Leng said he's confident they will put something on the books soon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.