Ledyard chorus to sing backup vocals for Barry Manilow

Ledyard High School Chorus is providing backup vocals this weekend to the man who writes the songs that make the whole world sing, Barry Manilow.

Manilow is performing a sold-out show Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

To say the students are excited about performing is an understatement.

Director Russ Hammond said it’s a great way to end the school year, and his 30-year career.

"It’s just a fun time, we just prepare the music, make sure they're ready. I'm really basically preparing the choir for them,” Hammond said.

Barry Manilow has been performing for more than 50 years, writing the songs, recording 47 top 40 singles, and 12 hit number 1, including ‘I Write the Songs.’

"When Mr. Hammond first told us I didn't know who he was but I am excited because this is going to be like my first professional performance I guess. It's going to be fun,” said student Bethany DeVeau.

"We're anxious to be there, sing with him be backstage, just check out the vibe. Thinking of it as a great opportunity,” Hammond said.

