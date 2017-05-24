Family picking up the pieces after Waterbury fire

Four homes were destroyed by a fire in Waterbury on Wednesday night. (WFSB photo)

It has been a week since a raging fire destroyed homes in a Waterbury neighborhood.

That fire left more than 30 people without a home, like the Roiland family, whose sick infant was just about to come home from the hospital when the fire began.

Little Maximus Roiland has been through plenty in the six months of his life.

“He has a lot of medical conditions, mostly dealing with his heart, some respiratory issues,” said Corey Roiland, of Waterbury.

His son has been treated at hospitals in New Haven and New York and was supposed to finally come home last Wednesday.

“We were all excited his sisters hadn't really seen him because they couldn't see him in the NICU where he was,” Roiland said.

Then the fire rapidly spread across four buildings.

Corey got his daughters out safely. Meanwhile, Maximus and his mother were at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“She thought I was kidding, and I told her I'm watching my fridge explode right now. You don’t want to bring him here,” Roiland said.

Most of the three-dozen people displaced by the fire are still looking for permanent housing.

Thanks to their landlord, Corey and his family have a place and they are thankful. Still, their lives are far from normal.

The trauma of the fire is still being felt, mainly by his daughters, Eva and Erielle.

“They lost stuff that they know they can't get back and they're sitting around figuring out what happened, why we're in a new place all of a sudden could there be another fire,” Roiland said.

He and his fiancée are working with the Hispanic Coalition which has been raising money for the fire victims.

On Thursday, they're meeting with coalition members to start the process of getting back social security cards and other important documents that burned.

Fire investigators have yet to give a definitive cause for the fire.

For more information on how you can help the victims, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.