Homicide under investigation in Bridgeport

Police are investigating a homicide early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was found on Railroad Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30 near Wentfield Park.

No arrests have been made and police said they do not have any suspects in the case yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

