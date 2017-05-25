Vernon police investigating dirt bike thefts

Vernon police are looking for two suspects after they say two dirt bikes were stolen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two white men in their twenties wearing smashed windows and broke into Kaplan Cycles at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The men then stole a red 1996 Honda CR250 motocross motorcycle as well as a blue 2014 Yamaha YZ250 motocross motorcycle.

Anyone with information may contact the Vernon Police Department or Ofc. Czupryna at 860-872-9126 ext 2028

