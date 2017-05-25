Cold, damp and raw day on tap for CT

Connecticut residents should anticipate a damp, cold and raw Thursday.

Many residents woke up to a wet Thursday, but by 10 a.m. everyone in the state should be seeing rainfall.

"It won't be raining all day. There will be periods where it is cloudy with mostly drizzle," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

The rain should taper off by the early afternoon hours. But, more rain rolls in during the evening hours and residents should grab the umbrella.

"The rain will be heavy late tonight and into early tomorrow," Haney said.

Rain, lightning, and thunder are expected to greet Connecticut residents on Friday morning.

However, once again during the afternoon hours, the rain should taper off.

Highs will only range from 58-64 for Thursday and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s for Friday.

As for the weekend, Saturday "is still looking good" as partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. However, Sunday will be dry, but the risk of showers will be on the rise in the afternoon and evening. And Monday could also see some wet weather.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.