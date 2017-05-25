Dreary day continues for Thursday

The damp, cold and raw weather will continue across the state on Thursday.

The wet weather was here when many woke up Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said scattered showers and drizzle will continue through the evening commute.

Thursday night, toward daybreak on Friday, is when there could be heavier rain and a few possible rumbles of thunder.

"There is a Coastal Flood Advisory that has been posted for Fairfield and New Haven Counties as the combination of high tide and an easterly wind could lead to minor flooding concerns for the typically prone areas along the shoreline, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.," Dixon said.

The rain will taper off on Friday, and there could be some intervals of sunshine late in the day.

Highs on Friday will be in the 60s.

He said there are some changes for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday look like they will be dry.

There could be some rain on Monday, Memorial Day.

