Rain continues overnight, weekend looks good

Thursday was a cold and dreary day, and that will continue overnight.

Temperatures only reached the upper 50s in parts of the state on Thursday, and overnight lows will range from 50 to 55 degrees, possibly some upper 40s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rain and drizzle will continue throughout the night.

He said the heaviest rain will happen during that time period as well.

"A strong disturbance aloft will move up the coast tonight and it will spread heavy showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into the state later this evening and especially after midnight," DePrest said.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory that has been posted for Fairfield and New Haven Counties as the combination of high tide and an easterly wind could lead to minor flooding concerns for the typically prone areas along the shoreline, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It'll be a wet commute Friday morning with rain falling across most of the state.

DePrest said the rain will taper off as the morning progresses, and the afternoon should be mainly dry.

"We should get a peek or two at the sun during the afternoon as well," DePrest said.

Friday will be another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend is looking a little better.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures should be in the 70s.

Sunday looks good too, but it might be cloudy. Rain will hold off until after dark.

"Sunday will be a little cooler than normal with highs ranging from the 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland," DePrest said.

Monday, Memorial Day will be cloudier and cooler, but it won't be a washout.

