Advocates fight for funding for CT state parks

As we approach Memorial Day and the unofficial start to summer, some Connecticut lawmakers and park officials will be lobbying to keep state parks funding.

The current budget proposal could cut millions of dollars from them. In recent years, it seems parks are on the budget chopping block and 2017 is no different.

Six million dollars that’s how much the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection stands to lose under the latest budget proposal.

Last year, there were cuts as well. Some small campgrounds closed and fewer lifeguards were on duty.

But this year, it looks like they’ll be even more job cuts and disruptions. The cuts could mean less maintenance for the 109 state parks and some bathrooms could close as well.

Even if popular spots such as Rocky Neck and Hammonasset would be spared, both democrats and republicans seem to agree there should be a dedicated funding stream to keep parks running smoothly. That includes the idea of adding a charge to vehicle registrations.

Advocates for state forests will hold their press conference at the State Capitol at 11 a.m. State Rep. Joe Gresko (D-Norwalk) will be joined by the Connecticut Forest & Park Association.

