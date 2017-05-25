Gov. Malloy to showcase XL Center upgrades today

Gov. Dannel Malloy's office confirmed to Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he'll propose a $250 million renovation of the XL Center in Hartford.

The governor will showcase the renovations to the XL Center. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut lawmakers and the media will get a preview of some of the improvements coming to Hartford's XL Center on Thursday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is visiting the XL Center to showcase some of the upgrades being made to the facility this summer.

In February, Malloy pitched a $250 million effort for renovations. The project would include a second concourse, more premium seating in the lower portion and additional restaurants and restrooms.

