Bank robbery suspect arrested on motor vehicle offenses

Police believe they have arrested the suspect in a Mansfield bank robbery on motor vehicle offenses. (CT State Police)

Mansfield police arrested a suspected bank robber overnight and charged him with motor vehicle offenses.

The suspect was caught on camera at a TD Bank North branch on Storrs Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the man demanded money from the teller. Authorities said he ran off with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a small pick-up truck and took off.

No injuries were reported in the incident. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

Police said charges related to the bank robbery are pending.

The suspect has not yet been named.

