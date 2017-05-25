Heroin dealer pleads guilty in connection with OD death

A Connecticut man has admitted to dealing heroin that is connected to the overdose death of a woman last year.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ramon Killings pleaded guilty to distribution charges Wednesday. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Killings was arrested in a sting operation last January when undercover investigators purchased heroin from him. Investigators had learned that Killings had sold heroin to the boyfriend of a woman who overdosed and died in December.

He will be sentenced Aug. 16.

