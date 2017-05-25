No injuries reported in North Branford school bus crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

No injuries reported in North Branford school bus crash

Police are investigating a school bus crash that happened in North Branford Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on Twin Lakes Road around 8:15 a.m. 

There were no injuries reported to school officials. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

