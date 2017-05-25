Wolcott man facing several drug charges

A Wolcott man is facing several drug charges following an arrest on Wednesday.

Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Uricchio, who was found to be in possession of close to 1 pound of marijuana, 10 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 23 grams of THC past (dabs), and packaging material.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, illegal possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell, illegal possession in a school zone, and operating a drug factory.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

