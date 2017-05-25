Wolcott man facing several drug charges

This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
The older brother of Aaron Hernandez released his first public statements after his death.More >
Vernon police are looking for two suspects after they say two dirt bikes were stolen early Wednesday morning. According to police, two white men in their twenties wearing smashed windows and broke into Kaplan Cycles at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
Neighbors said a local pizza bar has become a nuisance and now, residents are upset that the restaurant has become BYOB.More >
We're going to be dealing with periods of Drizzle/Fog and rain today. Grab the umbrella before you head out the door.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
Part of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed for a few hours after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.More >
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets.More >
