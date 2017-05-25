West Hartford police mourn loss of K9

K9 Reign and his partner Detective Rosario Savastra spent many years together (West Hartford Police Department)

The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

On Thursday morning, police said K9 Reign was 14-and-a-half years old when he passed away. He was partnered with Det. Rosario Savastra.

In a Facebook post, West Hartford police wrote the two “spent many years together serving the community, by patrolling, tracking, narcotics detection, and educating our youth and citizens about public safety.”

The post went on to say “K9 Reign was an asset to our department and we honor him today and thank him for his service. Our thoughts are with Det. Savastra and his family.”

