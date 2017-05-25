Schick Razor factory worker gets arm stuck in machine

Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.

The Milford Fire Department battalion chief said the female employee was seriously injured when she got her arm stuck in a machine.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries

