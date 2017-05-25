Schick Razor factory worker seriously injured in machine accident

A worker at the Schick Razor factory was injured on Thursday (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.

The Milford Fire Department battalion chief said the female employee was seriously injured when she got her arm stuck in a machine.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Edgewell Personal Care's Schick manufacturing facility on Leighton Road.

"Our fire paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support care, the patient was heavily bleeding, a tourniquet was applied, intravenous access was given," said Milford Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

Once paramedics had the bleeding under control, crews worked to get the employee's hand out of the equipment. It took about 17 minutes to free her.

She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

"Extrications and entrapments can be very complex, we shoot for under that hour time. The sooner the better. 17 minutes is by no mean unreasonable, we worked feverishly to free her," Fabrizi said.

Officials said Schick is working with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to investigate the incident.

Out front of the facility, a flag flies showing the plant has earned star status in OSHA’s voluntary protection programs, which recognizes companies committed to protecting employees by maintaining and improving safety and health at the plant beyond OSHA's standards.

“The Schick employees here did a good job, in the beginning, right upon placing the 911 call, they powered down the machinery and attempted to take the machinery apart in an effort to assist us on our arrival. We kind of picked up where they left off, so that kind of did save us some time,” Fabrizi said.

