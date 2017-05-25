PD: 14 Southington students accused of sharing inappropriate texts

Following a string of inappropriate messages being passed around two middle schools, 14 students have been referred to a Juvenile Review Board.

Southington police said earlier this month they were notified that there were naked photos being shared among students from both DePaolo and Kennedy middle schools.

On Thursday, police said the 14 students identified in the case are all under the age of 18 and have been referred to the Juvenile Review Board, which is a community-based diversion program.

Police said, “there were no charges associated with the referrals as this was deemed to be a ‘delinquent act’.”

