Middletown woman to complete mission to race in every town

A Middletown woman is making it her mission to run across Connecticut, and she’s doing it for a very special reason.

Julie Aresco is on her way to running a race in every Connecticut town, in just four years.

“It gives me a purpose, it makes me push myself a little bit harder,” Aresco said.

She’s part of an elite group of runners called the Society 169 who set out on this journey.

After sometimes running multiple races a day, the finish line is in sight.

Her last race, number 169, is in Winsted.

“It’s so fun it is. To me it’s my happy place. It’s peaceful. Life can be hectic and stressful,” Aresco said.

Life has been both for Aresco.

Her last leg is in honor of her brother, Dave, a Winsted police officer and veteran who passed away after a battle with lung cancer in 2008.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet that I’ve actually accomplished this journey because I’m so focused on making it so perfect in memory of my brother,” Aresco said.

The race is called Smile through the Miles, and with Aresco’s support system behind her, every step of the way there are a lot of laughs too.

“It gives me a reason to get up every day and just get out there and give back,” Aresco said.

The Smile through the Miles 5K race is June 17 at 10 a.m. in Winsted at the Northwestern Regional High School.

Money raised will benefit the school’s athletic department.

