5.25.17 Cannoli Chips and Dip

From Andrea Meriano of Meriano's Bakery & Cannoli Truck

Cannoli Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole milk ricotta (strained overnight)
  • 1 cup or more powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

  • Mix ricotta and powdered sugar a bit at a time until sweetened to taste
  • Add other ingredients and mix with spatula
  • Chill

Cannoli Chips

Ingredients:

  • 2 2/3 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup marsala wine
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2TBSP cinnamon
  • 2 TBSP shortening
  • 2 egg whites beaten

Instructions:

  • Mix all ingredients into mixing bowl
  • Roll dough into ball
  • On floured surface roll out dough 1/8" thick
  • Cut into triangles with pizza cutter
  • Fry in 350 degree oil for 3 min each side or until golden brown
  • Allow to cool