Dunkin Donuts Park sets city of Hartford back

The city of Hartford confirms construction of Dunkin Donuts Park is coming with a hefty price tag.

Two auditors and two commissioners met today and they confirm the project on a whole, has set the city back tens of million dollars. They said much of this comes from the millions in lost revenue when the plans for a brewery, grocery store, and residential space fell through.

It also accounts for $70 million for the stadium itself. Right now, the city is embroiled in a lawsuit with the former stadium developer Centerplan, over its termination.

