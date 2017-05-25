Cromwell EMT shares story of battling breast cancer

She has been a first responder for almost a decade, doing her part to help save lives every day.

But now a Cromwell EMT, who is also a LIFE STAR dispatcher, needs help from the public, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I've been battling this dull, persistent ache in my arm, it started here and went through,” said Jamie Cowie, who has helped countless patients around the state.

Her armpit was swollen and she felt a lump. That’s when the 40-year-old was diagnosed with invasive stage-two breast cancer.

In just two weeks, her life and her family's life have changed drastically.

She said what comes next is chemotherapy and four surgeries, including a double mastectomy.

She'll soon be out of work, and she has a lot of jobs, including a LIFE STAR program dispatcher, CPR trainer, and works with the Cromwell Fire Department.

That loss of income is going to be tough on both Cowie and her wife, especially as co-pays keep piling in.

They both are in the same field, working around the clock, going from one job to the next. So they started a GoFundMe page.

“This is going to be at least a year-long journey for treatments even following,” Cowie said.

Many have responded to help, and they hope more can.

But for now, they hope to laugh through the hard times.

