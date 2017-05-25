Police seize 13 counterfeit $100 bills in New London

Police are investigating after 13 counterfeit $100 bills were seized in New London on Wednesday.

The Secret Service was informed about the fake 100 bills and started an investigation.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case.

If anyone receives counterfeit money, they were urged to call the New London Police Department. Police said security features located on currency and people should be aware of them. Those security features are as follows:

Color shifting ink on the dollar amount located on the face side in the bottom right corner.

Security threads, which display the denomination of the currency imbedded in the bill.

Watermarks located on the face of the bill on the right side. Use natural light to see if the bill bears an image of the person whose portrait is on the bill.

Police said "color-shifting ink can be found on $100, $50 and $20 dollar bills series 1996 and later, and on $10 dollar bills series 1999 and later. $5 and lower bills do not yet have this feature. The color originally appeared to change from green to black, but it goes from copper to green in recent redesigns of the bills."

Police said the thread "is embedded in (not printed on) the paper and runs vertically through the clear field to the left of the Federal Reserve Seal. On authentic bills, this should be easily visible against a light source."

Police also advised people to "hold the bill up to a light to check for a watermark. A watermark bearing the image of the person whose portrait is on the bill can be found on all $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills series 1996 and later, and on $5 bills series 1999 and later. The watermark is embedded in the paper to the right of the portrait and should be visible from both sides of the bill."

For reference in determining counterfeit money, click here.

