New Haven police look to recruit new officers

New Haven police is looking to hire new officers (WFSB)

New Haven's Police Department is looking for a few good men and women, and they're gearing up for a big recruitment push by taking their pitch to a number of neighborhoods.

The application process opens up on June 5 and runs for three weeks, so police Sgt. Manmeet Colon and other officers on her recruitment team have been hard at work.

They have been spreading out across New Haven neighborhoods and walking the beat, armed with stacks of information and going door to door.

"We are always in need of officers, especially at the end of fiscal year, we're anticipating more retirements and we're always in need of good, quality officers that are competent,” said Sgt. Manmeet Colon.

The department is hoping to find people in the Elm City who might be interested in joining the force.

"Especially New Haven residents who know the area, and can relate with the community which is a big push,” Colon said.

In fact, New Haven residents will get 10 extra points on their score, while those with a military background can add five.

For Officer Jasmine Sanders, on the force for three years, she likes the interaction, and a chance to engage with those who want to know more about her profession.

"A lot of times we get I don't know if I want to be it, and we get to share stories, they hear my story and kind of becomes, maybe I'll try it, and it’s great. I didn't think I was going to become a police officer, but I love it,” Sanders said.

There are a number of qualifications, including being 21 by October, having a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and no felony or A or B misdemeanor convictions.

In addition to the fliers and door hangers, they also have courtesy tickets they're placing on cars as just another way to get the information out, and soon they'll be rolling out billboards.

Police say they'll be out at more community events this weekend, including nearby Orange at its food truck festival on Friday, another food truck festival Saturday in Milford, and then a community fair in Fair Haven on Saturday.

