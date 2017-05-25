Rain tapers off, conditions improve for the Holiday weekend!

TODAY…

As expected, we're starting the day with rain and at times it has been heavy. As we progress through the morning hours, the rain will taper off and the afternoon should be mainly dry with just a few lingering (isolated) showers. There could be some partial, late day clearing that would allow for intervals of sunshine. While not in the 50s like yesterday, it is going to be another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The storm system responsible for the wet weather continues moving away from New England tonight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and 50s.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start to the summer season! Saturday is still looking good... with weak high pressure in control it should be a dry day, but at times there will be more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will be comfortable as we expect highs in the low and middle 70s away from the coast.

Sunday is looking good too. Sunshine will probably fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but rain will likely hold off until well after dark. Sunday will be a little cooler than normal with highs ranging from the 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be cloudier and cooler. While we don’t expect a washout, showers are likely. High temperatures may be limited to the mid and upper 60s.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY…

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, during the afternoon and evening hours. However, there should be some partial sunshine both days and high temperatures will be in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

For now, Thursday looks good with partly sunny skies and highs 70-75. As you can see there is no heat in the 7 day forecast!

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON…

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued their forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

