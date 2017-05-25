THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON…

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Today was damp and dreary with periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Highs were only in the mid to upper 50s. Rain and drizzle will continue throughout the night. In fact, the heaviest rain is still coming. A strong disturbance aloft will move up the coast tonight and it will spread heavy showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into the state later this evening and especially after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 50-55, perhaps a few upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills.

FRIDAY…

It is going to be a wet Friday morning commute with rain falling across much of the state. However, rain will taper off as the morning progresses and the afternoon should be mainly dry with just a few lingering showers. We should get a peek or two at the sun during the afternoon as well. It is going to be another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The temperature could reach 70 degrees especially in southwestern portions of the state in cities like Bridgeport.

The storm will move away from New England tomorrow night. Thus, any lingering showers will end and the sky will begin to clear. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and 50s.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start to the summer season! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday is still looking good with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures. We expect highs in the low and middle 70s away from the coast.

Sunday is looking good too. Sunshine will probably fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but rain will likely hold off until well after dark. Sunday will be a little cooler than normal with highs ranging from the 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be cloudier and cooler. While we don’t expect a washout, showers are likely. High temperatures may be limited to the mid and upper 60s.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY…

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, during the afternoon and evening hours. However, there should be some partial sunshine both days and high temperatures will be in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

For now, Thursday looks good with partly sunny skies and highs 70-75. As you can see there is no heat in the 7 day forecast!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”