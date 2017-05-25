Shoreline pastor found guilty of sexual assault

A shoreline pastor was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday.

Police said Francisco Moran, of Clinton, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and coercion.

Moran was a pastor with The Good Samaritan Church in Old Lyme when he was arrested in April 2015.

He was accused of sexually assaulting some of his female parishioners, including a juvenile.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.