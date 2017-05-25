I-84 on-ramp in Middlebury closed following serious crash

State police said an on-ramp on I-84 in Middlebury is closed following a serious crash Thursday night.

The right lane and on-ramp on I-84 Westbound in Middlebury closed after a crash that occurred before 10 p.m.

State police said the rollover crash resulted in life threatening injuries.

They warned that drivers should reduce their speed while approaching the area.

