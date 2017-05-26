Holiday weekend expected to be busiest in more than a decade

It’s going to be the busiest Memorial Day weekend for drivers in more than a decade, according to AAA.

The weekend is typically the unofficial start to summer, which leads to crowded highways.

AAA said 39 million Americans are expected to travel this year and most of them will be taking the car.

"I’ve traveled on the holidays before, Thanksgiving and stuff. But I'm more of a driver, I like driving rather than flying," traveler Ray Rivera said.

However, if travelers are going somewhere, the auto club is reminding drivers to be patient and avoid driving during peak travel times.

Last year alone in the greater Hartford area, AAA said it responded to 5,000 calls for help from drivers. A stranded car on a highway could slow not just one vehicle's driver down, but others as well.

AAA said despite everything costing a little more this year, it’s not putting the brakes on people’s plans.

"Gas prices are ups, air fares are up, hotels are up, car rentals are up and yet traveling is up," AAA spokeswoman Amy Parmenter said. "So everything is costing a little more this year but more people are still traveling and that’s because consumer spending is up."

