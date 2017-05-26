Waves of rain impact this morning's commute

Rain is coming down at a pretty good clip throughout the state on Friday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's been having an impact on the morning commute, but it's expected to taper off around lunch time.

"If you're heading out early to get to your destination, plan appropriately," Dixon said. "As the raindrops are falling, the visibility is not ideal."

Dixon said the rain was coming down at varying intensities and in waves.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

He also said not to expect much sunshine on Friday.

"Perhaps late in the day we could see some intervals of sunshine, but until then it's going to be rather soggy," Dixon said. "Especially through the course of the morning."

The rain is part of an area of low pressure that's spinning away from New Jersey. Friday morning, its center was lifting north into the Boston area.

"Friday afternoon there could be perhaps some lingering showers," Dixon said. "But all-in-all, it'll be winding down."

Temperatures should top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

It will be mainly cloudy for the overnight hours into Saturday morning.

"Throughout the day [Saturday] there will be a mix of sun and clouds," Dixon said. "At times there will be more clouds than sunshine. But I think we'll be able to squeak out a dry day."

Sunday looks like a dry day as well.

Temperatures on both weekend days should be 70 degrees or better.

"Memorial Day will not be a washout, but it will feature a chance for some scattered showers," Dixon said.

Read the technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones or tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.