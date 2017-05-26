'Shots fired' investigation leads to drug factory arrests in Hartford

Three people were arrested after a "shots fired" investigation led to the discovery of a drug factory in Hartford.

According to police, Anthony Montanez, 40, and Jose Andujar, 40, face various drug charges.

Information about the third suspect was not immediately released.

Police said they responded to the shots fired call on Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

When the arrived in the area of Mather and Bedford streets, detectives learned information about one of the firearms used in the incident.

That led to a search warrant being executed on an apartment on Garden Street.

Police said the operation resulted in the seizure of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, drugs and drug factory materials.

Montanez was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and criminal possession of a firearm.

Andujar was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

