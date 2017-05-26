Father charged with manslaughter in baby son's death

A Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his 10-month-old son.

Bridgeport police say 30-year-old Derrick Siberon turned himself in Thursday and was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

The baby, Donovan Siberon, was found unresponsive at the family's apartment on April 24. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died the next day.

Police say the child suffered head injuries and the death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner.

Derrick Siberon is being held on $250,000 bail. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

