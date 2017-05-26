Mother identified in Danbury abandoned baby case

Several items of clothing were found with the baby (Danbury Police)

Police in Danbury have identified the mother of an infant that was found abandoned behind a grocery store.

They have not released the mother's name, but they said she is being treated at a local hospital.

Police found the newborn boy on May 21 behind the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street.

The baby was wrapped in several pieces of woman's clothing and admitted to the Neonatal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.

They sought information from the public in hopes to identify the boy's mother.

"The Danbury Police Department would like to thank the media and the public who were integral in assisting us with this investigation," police said in a news release. "Through the photographs and information which were disseminated by the media to the public, we were able to quickly identify the mother."

They called the investigation "ongoing."

No other details were released.

